Ms. Margaret Pauline Wilson Dagenhart, 84, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at The Living Center of Concord. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Friday, August 9, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home. It will be officiated by her daughter, Rev. Barbara Watkins and her son-in-law, Pastor Mike Roper. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 pm Friday at Lady's Funeral Home. Ms. Dagenhart was born June 6, 1935 in Concord. She was a daughter of the late Carl Wilson and Lucy Lipe Wilson. She was a member of Landis Baptist Church. She loved being outdoors and working in her yard. Pauline enjoyed sewing and Gospel singing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph, Bobby and Gene Wilson; two sisters, Clara Coe and Helen Young; and two granddaughters, Paula Annette and Ruth MarieRoper. Ms. Dagenhart is survived by three daughters, Brenda Roper and husband Mike, Diane Page and husband Randy, both of China Grove and Rev. Barbara Watkins and husband Craig of Landis; step-son, Lynn Dagenhart and wife Patsy of Kannapolis; step-daughters, Lois Pittman and husband Roger of Charlotte and Louise Pinkston and husband Conrad of China Grove; 12 grandchildren, Jessica, Natalie, Megan, Nathan, Dora, Heather, Keisha, Kimberly, Roger, Charlotte, Robert and Frankie; and numerous great grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to the Remembrances may be sent to the family online at

