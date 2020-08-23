1/1
Margaret Edwards Brown
1935 - 2020
Margaret Edwards Brown, 85, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born May 24, 1935, in Rowan County, to the late P.D. Edwards and Willie Mae Poplin Edwards. Mrs. Brown attended Spencer High School and was the secretary for the Rowan County MADD Chapter from 1991-2002. She was also a Victim Advocate. Mrs. Brown was well known for playing the piano and organ for many weddings over the years for many happy couples that were married at Rock Grove United Methodist Church. She loved singing and playing different instruments; her favorite music was gospel which she loved playing hymns for Sunday worship service, while her health permitted. She was instrumental in having the first Women's Bazaar for Rock Grove UMC many years ago. She loved reading her Bible and other religious books, playing word games and most of all spending time with her family. She was married to the late, Bobby C. Brown, with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage in November 2015. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Phillip Shane Brown and Ricky Hayden Spry; and great-grandson Luis Gonzales. She is survived by daughters, Kim Craig (Clyde), Dana Horton (Keith), Christi Hepler (Jamie); daughter in law, Seleta Kluttz Spry; grandsons, Chris Ruhnow (Kara Jones Ruhnow), Jonas Spry, Joshua McCarter, Brantly Horton (Brittany Kepley Horton); granddaughters, Keasha Snider Gonzales (Tony Gonzales), Carly Spry Parris (Matthew Parris), Kasee Hepler Santiago (Nathan Santiago), Bailee Hepler and Tommy Craig; great-grandchildren, Kayley Ruhnow, Tristan Ruhnow, Damian Ruhnow, Aleasha Gonzales, Dakota Gonzales, Siddalee Horton, Emmarie Horton, Adrianna McCarter, Aria Parris, and unborn great-granddaughter, Harper Santiago. Service: The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 24, 2020, in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell, conducted by Rev. Tommy Conder and Ryan Smith. The family asks that those in attendance observe social distancing recommendations and please wear a facial covering. Interment: Burial will follow in Rock Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Shield a Badge with Prayer Ministries, 2675 Phaniel Church, Rockwell, NC 28138. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
