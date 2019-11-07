Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Hall Toney. View Sign Service Information Beam Funeral Service 2170 Rutherford Rd Marion , NC 28752 (828)-559-8111 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Hall Toney, age 97, of the Montford Cove Community, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side. Margaret was born June 22, 1922 in Old Fort, North Carolina and was the daughter of Charles Cleveland Hall, Nannie Elizabeth Walker Hall, and Nora Belle Morgan Hall. She received her education at East Marion Elementary and Marion High Schools. She married her husband Willard, her only sweetheart, June 20, 1942. Margaret devoted her life to her family and her church, East Marion Baptist, where she held numerous offices in the Women's Missionary Society, was a Girl's Auxiliary director, and a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher. She was currently a member of First Baptist Church, Salisbury, North Carolina. In 1967 First Baptist Child Care Center of Marion added a 2 ½ year old class and Margaret was hired as its first teacher. She held that position for 18 years until her retirement in 1985. Besides working in her church and with children, Margaret enjoyed reading, needlework, cooking, canning, baking, and traveling with her family. Margaret was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, James Willard Toney, on October 11, 2005, and her eight siblings and spouses: Infant brother, Jeanette H Davis (Ginyard), Clara H Greene (Oren), Charles D Hall (Vergie), Rev. Millard F Hall, Sr (Eula), Devue H Harris (Clarence), Faye H Marlowe (Howard), and Wayne C Hall (Louise). She was also predeceased by her son in law, Rev. Robert T Heard, and a special niece, Nancy Greene Matthews. Margaret is survived by her devoted daughter and caregiver, Ann Toney Heard, with whom she made her home. She is survived by nieces: Maxine Davis Cline of Hickory, NC; Betty Hall Harris and Susan Hall McMahan (Scott) both of Rutherfordton, NC; Linda Harris Wall of Marion, NC and Lee Gillenwater Elliott of Phoenix, AZ. Nephews: C Roy Hall (AnnaLee) of Greenville, SC; Millard F “ Buddy” Hall, Jr of Morganton; C Michael Marlowe (Cheryl) of Marion; Larry P Hall of Concord; Max Toney of Clemmons, NC and Randall H Toney of Belmont, NC. Margaret is also survived by great, great- great and great-great-great nieces and nephews. Special surviving cousins are Jim L Hall and Ken Morgan (Pat) both of Rutherfordton, NC and sister in law Doris Toney Poteat of Marion, NC. Margaret is also survived by her very special fur babies, Shadow and Sweet Pea, who in her last years were her joy in life. Special thanks to Margaret's wonderful sitters: Leigh Russsell, Dixie Helms, and Amy Hill who became family to Margaret, and to Hospice of The Carolina Foothills. The Family will receive friends from 6pm to 8 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Beam's Funeral Service. The celebration of Margaret's life and homegoing will be held in the chapel of Beam's Funeral Service Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The service will be conducted by Rev. Dr. Kenneth C Lance and the family. Burial will be beside her beloved Willard at Oak Grove Cemetery, Marion, NC immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Child Care Center, 99 N Main Street, Marion, NC 28752 or Hospice of the Carolinas Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043 Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Toney family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, or by calling (828) 559-8111

