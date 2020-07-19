Surrounded by loved ones, Margaret Hoffner Kennerly, wife, mother, business woman, grandmother, great grandmother, dear lady, child of God, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home in Mooresville. Born on February 19, 1913, Margaret was one of eleven children born to Martin Luther Hoffner and Sophia Victoria Cline Hoffner. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Mack Kennerly, her daughter, Sharon Kennerly Haywood, her grandson, Morris Haywood; her sisters, Blanche Hoffner Lentz, Pauline Hoffner McBryde, Ruth Hoffner Connelly and Thelma Kennerly; and brothers Ivey Lee Hoffner, Carl Luther Hoffner, Leonard Hoffner and Bill Hoffner. She is survived by her brother Glen Hoffner of Bear Poplar, her sister Naomi Hoffner Kepley (Brice Kepley) of Yorktown, Virginia, her daughter Joretta Kennerly Klepfer (Bob Klepfer) of Greensboro; grandson Bob Klepfer, III of Charlottesville, Virginia; granddaughter Lauren Haywood of Mooresville; great granddaughters, Gabriella Haywood and Sophia Haywood of Mooresville; great grandson, Mathew Haywood of Raleigh; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and the members of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Mooresville, who were like family to her. Margaret lived nearly her entire life with a profound hearing loss and yet managed to have a successful career as a hairdresser and owner/operator of Margaret's Beauty Shop for almost 50 years, raised two beautiful daughters and at age 65 became an artist. She sold several paintings from the walls of the beauty shop and gave away many to family members. She often said” I never had a day that I dreaded going to work.” She collected antiques with which she furnished her house. She was a woman of diverse talent. She played basketball in high school. Even after graduation and marriage, she played on a basketball team in the Mooresville Municipal League. Margaret was independent and at times could be a bit feisty. Once she was stopped by a police officer for speeding. The officer asked her several questions and then asked what color her hair was. She fired back, “Do you want to know what color it is today or what color it will be next week?” She loved life and both as a child and as an adult could be quite mischievous. She was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Mooresville. Margaret was an ageless artist, a loving and lovely lady. Her positive spirit and good humor helped keep her young at heart. Chronologically 107 years of age, she was as young as the flowers that bloom in the spring. Over the past several weeks, Margaret's comfort has been greatly enhanced by the loving care provided by Lauren Haywood, Dee Ann Parker and Gerri Holland. Arrangements: Funeral service will be on Monday, July 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville. Interment at Glenwood Cemetery will follow immediately after the service. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Mooresville or to the Carolina Raptor Center or to the charity of the donor's choice
. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Kennerly family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
.