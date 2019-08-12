Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Hooper Sechler. View Sign Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary



Mrs. Sechler was born Oct. 3, 1929 in Franklin County, Ga. She was a daughter of the late Hoyt Grady Hooper Sr. and Myrtie Duncan Hooper. She moved to North Carolina when she was a teenager and began working at Sunshine Cleaners, where she met her husband. She retired from Terry Products to become full-time grandmother.

She was an active member of Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church for most of her life, where she taught Sunday School, assisted with Cub Scouts and was a part of WELCA and the Christian Fellowship Sunday School Class. Margaret always welcomed her home to her family's friends and quickly became their "Mamaw" or "Grandmaw" too. She will always be remembered for being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and for her compassion towards everyone in her life.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charles G. Sechler; and seven siblings.

Mrs. Sechler is survived by her son, Billy Sechler of Rockwell; daughter, Tammy Kilby and husband Tom of Kannapolis; grandchildren, Jennifer Ridgell and husband Chris and Kaitlyn Kilby; great-grandchildren, Britny Hill, Landon Ridgell and Kamden Ridgell; and great-great granddaughter, Shaelyn Hill.

Service & Visitation: A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church. Rev. John Futterer will officiate. Entombment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at Lady's Funeral Home.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, 101 Vance St., Kannapolis, NC, 28081.

"In the blink of an eye everything can change. So forgive often and love with all your heart. You may not have that chance again." -Zig Ziglar

