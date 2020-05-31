Margaret "Peggy" Huston
1949 - 2020
Margaret “Peggy” Huston, 71, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Iredell County on May 17, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Southerland Huston and Wilburn D. Huston. Peggy was a graduate of West Rowan High School and graduated from Rowan Technical College, where she received her nursing license. She worked at the Lutheran Home and was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, George Huston and William David Huston. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Donna Huston Collier and husband Christopher of Salisbury; grandchildren, Katelyn Amelia Huneycutt and Brittany Nicole Collier; great-grandchildren, Kerrigan Jeanette Shaver and Ryker McIntyre Huneycutt. Service: A private family service will be held. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Huston family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on May 31, 2020.
