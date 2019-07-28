Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Kathryn Cress Foster. View Sign Service Information Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville , NC 27028 (336)-751-2148 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville , NC 27028 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville , NC 27028 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Margaret Kathryn Cress Foster, age 90, formerly of Jericho Church Road, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, after a lengthy battle with dementia. She was born April 16, 1929, in Rowan County to the late Clyde Monroe and Mary Elizabeth Huffman Cress. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James Anderson Foster Jr.; a sister, Louise Mosteller (Bill); and a brother, Mitchell Cress (Peggy). She is survived by her children, Carolyn Mathis of Mooresville, Brenda Plemmons (Jim) of Clemmons and Cathy Smith (Tim), and Allen Foster (Marjorie), all of Mocksville; a sister, Patsy Ryan of Florida; grandchildren Eric Spry, Craig Spry, Aaron Fender (Allison), Leslie Fender, Trevor Smith and Sierra Foster; and four great-grandchildren. Margaret was one of four children and was raised on a family farm in Mount Ulla. She was an accomplished student and enjoyed her place on the debate team and Beta club. After graduation, she married James A., following his return from service in the United States Army. They built a home in Davie County and opened a watch repair shop in downtown Mocksville. They built a happy and successful life together and the business grew and expanded over the years. Their hard work and determination paid off as Foster's Jewelers thrived for a total of 52 years, and she was presented a Key to the Town of Mocksville from Mayor Slate when she retired in 2005. This was her happy place and anyone who visited her at work can truthfully say that she loved her customers and treasured them just like a family member. While at home, Margaret enjoyed cooking and expanded her kitchen skills to a point of having her own “family recipes” cookbook. She greatly enjoyed her work at the jewelry store and in later life, she enjoyed ballroom dancing with friends. Her family were founding members of Mocksville's Holy Cross Lutheran Church and she later joined First United Methodist Church. She was an active member in circle meetings and loved providing roses from James A.'s garden for the sanctuary. She was probably best known for greeting all who entered her front door with a sincere smile and a willingness to be helpful. Her work ethic was one that could be challenged by none and she will be missed by so very many. Service & Visitation: A funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Eaton Funeral Chapel with Dr. Glenn L. Myers officiating. Interment will follow in St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Mt. Ulla. The family will receive friends from 12-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials: Memorials may be considered for First United Methodist Church of Mocksville, 310 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028. Eaton Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at eatonfuneralservice.com Published in Salisbury Post on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

