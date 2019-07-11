Margaret Lide Stanback (1924 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Lide Stanback.
Service Information
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC
28144
(704)-633-2111
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Rowan Memorial Park
Salisbury, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Margaret Lide Stanback, bom February 16, 1924; died peacefully at home in Larchmont, N.Y. on July 6, 2019. Born and raised in Florence, S.C., she studied music at the Eastman School and later earned her Ed.D. at Teachers College, Columbia University. In 1978 she joined The Windward School in White Plains, N.Y. as the schools first reading specialist, a position she held for 25 years until her retirement in 2003. She is survived by her beloved husband Tom, four children, 13 grandchildren, and 11 great- grandchildren. Two sons predeceased her. Burial service at Rowan Memorial Park, Salisbury, N.C., Saturday July 13 at 2 p.m.. Memorial gathering in New York will follow in September.
Published in Salisbury Post from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.