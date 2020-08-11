Margaret Livengood Knapp, 78, of Salisbury passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her residence. Born in Rowan County on March 13, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Katherine Goodman Livengood and Cecil Livengood. Margaret retired from Cannon Mills and worked as a CNA for Comfort Keepers. She was a member of Woodleaf United Methodist Church. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Cecil Franklin Antonitis (Amy) of Salisbury, Jeffery Allen Antonitis (Wendy) of Holden Beach; daughter, Tonya South (Bruce) of Salisbury; brothers, James Livengood of Salisbury and Benny Livengood (Carolyn) of Salisbury; sister, Peggy Cook (Jerry) of Spencer; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Service: A graveside service will be held at 6:00 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Woodleaf United Methodist Church, 9000 Church St, Woodleaf, NC 27054 with her son, the Rev. Frank Antonitis officiating. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodleaf United Methodist Church, 9000 Church St, Woodleaf, NC 27054 or Trellis Hospice, 301 S. Main St. Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Knapp family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.