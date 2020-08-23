1/1
Margaret Lucille Taylor
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Margaret Lucille Barringer Taylor, 98, went home to her Lord and Savior on August 19, 2020, at Caremoor Retirement Center in Kannapolis, where she had lived for almost six years after a bad fall. She had been in declining health for a number of years and seriously ill for three weeks. “Lucy” was born July 17, 1922 in Rowan County to the late Ernest W. Barringer and Clara Cline Barringer. She was the only girl out of five children. She lived in Kannapolis from the age of five. She graduated from J.W. Cannon High School in 1939. During her early years, she worked for Cannon Mills. She then worked for Terry Products retiring after 30 years. She married Wade L. Taylor in 1941, a marriage which lasted for 60 years until his death in October 2001. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Kannapolis for many years, until she was no longer able to attend. She was active in her Sunday School Class, Joy in the Morning (watching the children in the nursery), was in charge of the prayer chain for many years and served as a greeter which she enjoyed the most. Known for the poppy seed bread she made, many people were recipients of this delicious bread when they were sick or visited the church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Melvin Barringer, Harold Barringer and Johnny Barringer, her son-in-law Wally Smith, and her best friend of over 50 years, Ruth Hampton. Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Barbara Smith, Tricia Wilson (Lew); three grandchildren, Jennifer Smith Burgess (Donnie), Rich Wilson (Cameron) and Brent Wilson (Cammie); six great grandchildren, Kendall Childers, Clint Wilson, Troy Wilson, Luke Wilson, Abel Wilson and Gideon Burns. She is also sruvived by one brother, Raymond “Turk” Barringer of Virginia and many nieces and nephews. Service: The funeral service is today at 2:00 pm, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Alan Buckner will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. Visitation: The body was in-state at Lady's Funeral Home from 3 to 5:00 pm Saturday and 9 to 1:00 pm Sunday at Lady's Funeral Home. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081, Alzheimer's Association - Western NC Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28207 or to the charity of the donor's choice. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Taylor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Lying in State
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Lady's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Lying in State
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Lady's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lady's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved