Mrs. Margaret Lyerly Douglas, 87, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab. Born on March 4, 1933 in Rowan County, NC she was a daughter of the late John Wiley Lyerly and Addie Lee House Lyerly. She was a member of South River United Methodist Church. A very talented seamstress, she sewed christening gowns for her great-granddaughters, sewed clothes and made porcelain dolls. She enjoyed trips with her mother and sisters. She loved her family dearly. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Robert Douglas on April 30, 2013 and a brother, John Robert Lyerly. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Thomas David Douglas (Cheryl) of Cleveland; daughters, Susan Douglas Agner (Terry) of Cleveland, Sandra Douglas Guy (Bobby) of Lenoir; sisters, Betty Jo Blume of Salisbury, Martha Deal of Woodleaf, Jane Dyson of Cooleemee; grandchildren, Amanda Douglas Simon (Chris) of Woodleaf, Jason Robert Douglas of Woodleaf, Christopher Michael Agner of Cleveland, Matthew Alexander Agner of Mooresville, Joshua David Agner of Cleveland, Meredith Kayleigh Guy Estes (Zack) of Lenoir and Mallory B. Guy of Hudson; great-grandchildren, Taylor Grace Simon, Jenna Leigh Simon, Banks Michael Agner, Lillyanna Grace Estes and Roman Allen Estes. A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at South River United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. A. J. Moore officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
