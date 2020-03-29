Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Maggie Stoudt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret (Maggie) Prokay Stoudt, 90, of Rockwell, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born October 19, 1929, in Rossiter, Pennsylvania to Emery and Mary Prokay. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Rockwell, NC. She was active in Meals on Wheels until her health failed her. In addition to her parents, Maggie was preceded in death by eleven siblings. Margaret is survived by her sister Elizabeth Riccardi. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper as of March 14, 2020, a Private family Service will be held at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, PO Box 486, Rockwell, NC 28138. The family would like to offer special thank you to caregivers Tracy Beaver, Julie Mull, Teresa Love, Spring Watkins and Joannie Davis for their love, care and support and to her neighbors who were like her family. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Stoudt family. Online condolences may be made at

