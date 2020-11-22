Margaret Virginia Morton Morefield, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Glenn Kiser Hospice House following a number of years of declining health. Margaret was born Aug. 5, 1927 in Rowan County, a daughter of the late Bernard Morton and Wilma Elizabeth Hess Morton. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Harry James Morton. Her husband of 74 years, Harold W. Morefield Sr. preceded her in death April 18, 2019. She was educated in the Salisbury City Schools and was a graduate of Boyden High School. In early life she worked at Ketner's Grocery, Kroger's, and McLellan Department Store. Later she worked as a supervisor at Delta Thread Company. Most of her years were spent as a homemaker, taking care of her husband and son. She was a longtime member of Stallings Memorial Baptist church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also a member of the Young at Hearts and the Ruth Bible Class. She always enjoyed cooking for family and friends, and playing the piano by ear .In her declining years she enjoyed reading, flowers and watching the birds outside her home. Survivors include a son, Harold W. Morefield, Jr. and wife Debbie of Salisbury and a number of nieces and nephews. Arrangements: Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Stallings Memorial Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Larry Gilbreath, pastor, and Rev. Doug Williams and Rev. Ron Touchton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Rhyne Fellowship Building. Due to the covid virus the church will be spaced accordingly. Please wear a mask if you plan to attend. Interment will be at the Salisbury National Cemetery Annex at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The family would like to express their appreciation and love to caregivers whom made it possible for her to stay at her home; her daughter in law Debbie, Diane, Betty, Carrie and Jackie who cared for her as a member of their own family. Memorials: In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, or to the Stallings Memorial Baptist Men's Group, 817 South Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Morefield. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
.