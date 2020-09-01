Margaret Pauline Cauble Lyerly, 98, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury, NC after years of declining health due to complications of Covid-19. She was born October 26, 1921 in Granite Quarry, NC to the late David Luther and Carrie Lyerly Cauble. Pauline was a member of Christiana Lutheran Church, she was the organist and pianist for over 40 years serving with numerous Pastors, playing on Sundays and numerous events at the church. She was a member of the choir, and a member of the Jenny Thomas Sunday school class. Pauline along with her husband were advisors for Luther League for over 20 years. Pauline was a member of the Livengood-Peeler-Wood Ladies American Legion Auxiliary Post 448; she also helped with the Granite Quarry Civitans for many years. She was the bookkeeper for several years for James L. McCoy; and was the secretary of East Rowan High School for over 30 years retiring in 2001 after turning 80. Pauline loved the color pink, playing bridge and bingo, making afghans and sharing them with friends and family, and taking care of her azalea and roses. She was an outstanding cook who loved to cook for her friends and family, she was known for her chicken pie and pound cakes and her Sunday lunches. In her later years Pauline and her husband enjoyed eating out and socializing. There was nothing Pauline liked better than being surrounded at her table by her family. She always had a twinkle in her eye and great sense of humor. In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Whitson Lyerly; daughter, Carol Louise Lyerly; brothers, Claude, Ralph, Guy, Glenn, and Ray Cauble. Pauline is survived by her sons, Brantley Lyerly and friend Linda Walls of Granite Quarry, David Maxwell Lyerly and wife Mary Denton, of Radford, VA, Donald Paul Lyerly and wife Debbie of Moncure; granddaughter, Megan Richardson and husband Nathan; grandsons, Ben Lyerly and fiancé Kelli Rary, Matt Lyerly, and Rob Lyerly and fiancé Rebecca Sherrod. There will be a private graveside service in the Christiana Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Carl Haynes, officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Christiana Lutheran Church Worship & Music Fund, or to the Cemetery Fund 6190 US Hwy 52, Salisbury NC 28146. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the Nurses, Staff and Doctors at Trinity Oaks, caregivers Cindy Poole and Frieda Miller, the faculty and staff of East Rowan High School for keeping up with Pauline after retirement, and to Pastor Carl Haynes for all he's done over the years. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Lyerly family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.