Mrs. Margaret Rimer, 82, of S NC Hwy 150 in Lexington, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Margaret was born on April 26, 1938, in Columbia, Kentucky, to the late James Hale and Irene Beatty (Hale) Clouse. She graduated from Arsenal Technical HS in Indianapolis, Indiana, and she worked for the Indianapolis Public Schools before moving to the banking industry. Shortly before her death, Margaret was recognized in the American Contract Bridge League bulletin for achieving Ruby Life Master level. She is survived by her husband, Charles Rimer, of Lexington, her sons Jim and Greg Wilkerson, daughter Vicky Wilkerson, grandsons Lucas and Evan Wilkerson, and sister Diana Batkin. She also had three stepchildren and six step grandchildren. Service: A short burial service will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, Indiana, on Saturday, May 16, at 12:30pm. Memorial: A memorial service in both Indiana and North Carolina will be held on a date to be determined once it is deemed safe for her friends and family to gather. Online condolences can be made at www.piedmontfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 14, 2020.