Margaret Ruth Carper, 82, of Woodleaf passed from her earthly home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, Salisbury. Born July 12, 1936 in Spencer, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Laco Simmons and Dale Montgomery Simmons. She was a graduate of Spencer High School, Spencer West Virginia and attended the Charleston School of Commerce, Charleston, W.Va. Before her children were born, she was a legal secretary for the Koontz & Koontz law firm in Charleston, W.Va. After her children were born, she completely devoted the rest of her life to being a full-time mother and homemaker. During her lifetime she served as administrative assistant for various churches as well as the Greater Cleveland Baptist Association, Cleveland, Ohio. She also served as Accounts Payable clerk for the Salisbury/Rowan Community Service Council. Most recently, she enjoyed immensely her volunteer work at the Novant-Rowan Regional Medical Center in the Surgical Family Support Center as well as other positions where needed. She was an intense advocate and supporter of her family, children, and grandchildren whom she loved with an unending and unconditional love and devotion. She was always present at school programs, PTA and Band Booster meetings. Her Blueberry Cheesecake, Peach Cobbler and cookies were legendary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Ronald Clifton Carper; brother, Bill Simmons and wife Erma Lou; sister, Justine (Tootie) Smith and husband Charles; sister, Betty Conley and husband Bob; brother, Edwin Simmons and wife Wanda; brother, Edsel Simmons and wife Iris; brother, Robert Simmons and wife Mary. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Darrell Carper at home; daughter, Linda Carper of Cleveland, Ohio; daughter Joi Chapman and husband Michael of Sarasota, Fla.; daughter, Sandra Keels and husband Mark of Nebo; grandson, Joshua Henry and wife Star of Imlay City, Mich.; granddaughter, Rachael Johnson and husband Kevin of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and granddaughter, Leah Henry of Sarasota Fla. Services: There will be a memorial service Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Milford Hills Baptist Church, Salisbury. Visitation: Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Burial: There will be a brief graveside service at the Amma Cemetery, Amma, W.Va. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Novant Rowan Medical Center Auxiliary, Salisbury, NC. Summerset Funeral Home is serving the Carper family. Online condolences may be left at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury

