Margaret Spencer Shackelford Toms, called Margie by her family and friends, died on Wednesday, April 18, 2019. Margie was born on Oct. 31, 1922 at The Shackelford Hospital in Martinsville Virginia and was a daughter of the late Dr. John Armstrong Shackelford and Margaret Dillard Spencer Shackelford. She was a granddaughter of James Harrison Spencer and Blanche Williamson Spencer and Dr. Jesse Martin Shackelford and Fannie Armstrong Shackelford. She was the wife of the late Dr. Bate Carpenter Toms, Jr. Margie leaves her three beloved sons, Bate Carpenter Toms III and his wife Jocelyne de la Chaise Toms of London, England, John Shackelford Toms of Charlottesville, Va. and Harrison Spencer Toms and his wife Elizabeth Murphy Toms of Spencer, Va.; five grandchildren, Alexandra Christine Spencer Toms of London, England; Bennett Armstrong Toms and Elliot Arthur Shackelford Toms, both of Charlottesville, Va.; Margaret-Ann Spencer Toms and Elizabeth Shackelford Toms, both of Spencer, Va.; her sister, Mary Williamson Shackelford Mumford of Dedham, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, grandparents and her husband, Margie was predeceased by two sisters, Harrison Shackelford Chapman and Frances Martin Shackelford Leavitt and a daughter-in-law, Wynn Gravely Toms. Margie was raised at 132 Church Street in Martinsville, Virginia with her three sisters, Frances, Harrison and Mary Williamson. Margie was a graduate of the following schools, Martinsville High School, National Cathedral School in Washington, D.C., St. Mary's Junior College in Raleigh, NC and Bennington College in Bennington, Vt. Margie was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and head of the Women of The Church for many years. She was a member of the Charity League and twice held the position of President of the Martinsville Garden Club and became an honorary member. Margie served on the Board of the Garden Club of Virginia as Secretary. Margie was a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the Commonwealth of Virginia and was elected to the Roll of Honor for Distinguished Services. Services: A service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville, Va. at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 with The Reverend Nicholas Hull, officiating. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery following the service. The family will be at the Episcopal Church Parish House following the interment and welcomes family and friends. Memorials: In remembrance of Margie, memorials may be made to Spencer Penn Center, P.O. Box 506, Spencer, VA 24165 or Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, VA 24112. Norris Funeral Services Inc. and Crematory Martinsville, Va. is serving the Toms family. Online condolences may be made at

