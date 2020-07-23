On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Mrs. Margie Viola Griggs Barbour at 92 years of age, went peacefully to sleep at her earthly home and woke up in the presence of the Lord. Service: Services will be 11:00am Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the Chapel of Leavitt Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Deep Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Margie was born July 15, 1928 in Anson County, NC and was the only child born to the late Alonzo “Lonnie” Griggs and the late Bessie Viola Johnson Griggs. As a child, she joined Deep Creek Baptist Church and played the piano there as a teenager. As an adult, she would return to the Church Family for the Reunions held on the first Sunday of each August. She returned to Anson County just a few years ago to be with her youngest son as her health declined. She was a graduate of Deep Creek High School and attended Pfeiffer College but returned home to help care for her mother as she became ill. Following that, Margie enrolled in the Hamlet Hospital School of Nursing and earned her degree as a Registered Nurse. Margie and her family moved to Kannapolis, NC for a short period of time and later moved to Salisbury, NC, where she worked for nearly 40 years as a nurse at the Veteran's Hospital. While living in Salisbury, she was a member of Milford Hills Baptist Church. Surviving are her children, Maria H. Flesher (David) of Bremerton, WA, Edwin Griggs Barbour of Salisbury and Jerry Lee Barbour of Peachland; her grandchildren, Patricia Baker (Nathan), Melissa Nesbitt and William Cantrell and one great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Edward Barbour and her daughter, Margaret Ellen Barbour Cantrell. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Deep Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3245 Deep Creek Rd, Wadesboro, NC 28170. The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.leavittfh.com