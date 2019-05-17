Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie Hall Crowell. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Faith Baptist Church Faith , NC View Map Service 3:00 PM Faith Baptist Church Faith , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margie Hall Crowell, 92, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Compass Health Care. Born in Clinton, S.C. on Oct. 6, 1926, she was the daughter of the late William T. Hall and late Floride Griffin Hall. She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Ray Crowell on March 15, 1998; sisters, Clarice “Buddy” Luther and Elsie Phillips, Alma Ellenburg; and brothers, William Hall Jr., Arthur Hall, Charlie Hall, Larry Hall and Sidney Hall. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Deborah Wall (Tommy) of Denton; son, Floyd “Ray” Crowell Jr. of Yadkinville; brothers, George Hall (Anita) of Mississippi and Ronald Hall (Eliza); sister, Jean Peeler of Rockwell; grandchildren, April Morris (Jeff) of Granite Quarry, Kimberly Tuttle (Andy) of Pfafftown and Kristy Wilder (Karl) of Denton; and nine great-grandchildren. Margie was an active member of Faith Baptist Church during her life. She was a member of the Senior Choir, taught Sunday School, Bible School and G.A's. She helped with the local Food Bank and Terrific Tuesday children's after school program. Margie was an avid collector of dolls and was a charter member of the local doll club. Visitation & Service: Visitation will be Sunday 2-3 p.m. with the service at 3 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church located in Faith, with Rev. Andy Tuttle officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, N.C. 28209. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Crowell family. Online condolences may be made at

