Margie M. Falconer
1926 - 2020
Mrs. Margie M. Falconer (formerly of Akron, OH) affectionately known as "Gran" passed away October 23, 2020, at the Glen A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. She leaves to cherish her memories, sons, Edgar Jr. (Deborah), Billy (Stephanie) and Kelvin, all of Akron, OH; daughters, Dorothy (Sollie) Davis of Northport, AL, Beatrice (Earnest) Pearson of Columbus, OH, Valarie (James) Smyre and Elaine Eaton both of Salisbury, NC. On behalf of Valarie Smyre and the Falconer family, special thanks to Erica, Kelly, Susan, Melissa and the staff at the Glen A. Kiser Hospice House for the care that you all provided to our mother, Margie. If you would like to send condolences, they may be sent to Valarie Smyre, P. O. Box 1454, Salisbury, NC 28145. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Novemeber 5, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12:00 P.M. where family will recieve friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Live stream of service will be available at rhodenmemorialhome.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
NOV
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
