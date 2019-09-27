Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Margie Bernice Loflin Miller, 84, passed awayWednesday, September 25, 2019. Born in Rowan County on July 28, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Roger Loflin and Evelyn Brooks Loflin. Margie was a 1953 graduate of Boyden High School. She was a member of First Baptist Church, and the King's Daughters Sunday School class. She attended the Gold & Silver Club and the VIP Lions Club party. Margie was physically blind but…she had 20/20 vision…she saw with her heart not her eyes. She was full of life and joy. She was a joy to all that knew her. Her hobbies were working puzzles, playing the piano and organ. She enjoyed riding roller coasters. Margie loved spending time with her Sunday School class and her family. Margie was always thinking about others. Most of all Margie loved Jesus. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Adam Miller; and a daughter, Donna Ridenhour. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Timothy Miller (Tiena) of Salisbury; a grandson, Luke Miller; and two sisters, Mildred Osbourne and Phyllis Fisher, both of Salisbury. A visitation will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, September 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 223 N Fulton St, Salisbury, NC 28144. A service will follow with the Rev. Brian Farmer officiating. Burial to follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens, Rockwell. In Leiu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144, or First Baptist Church. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Miller family. Online condolences may be made at

