Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie Wells Gibbs. View Sign

Mrs. Margie Wells Gibbs, 92, of Kannapolis peacefully passed away at her home on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born Jan. 10, 1927 in Union County, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Marion Wells and Jenny Rosella Austin Wells. Her husband of 48 years, James Howard Lowe and son, James Harold Lowe, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her second husband of 10 years, Rev. J.D. Gibbs. Mrs. Gibbs spent her working career at Plant 01 at Cannon Mills in Kannapolis. She absolutely loved salt-water fishing. She would catch shrimp and fish off the pier at Oak Island. She was well known around Oak Island and they nicknamed her “The Shrimp Lady”. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Virginia “Jenny” Hinson; daughters-in-laws Wanda Lee Lowe and Eugenia Goodale; her only grandson, James Dustin Lowe (Vicki); her niece, Connie Hinson, who was also her caregiver, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Mrs. Gibbs will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 11 a.m.-12 noon in the Mausoleum at Carolina Memorial Park, 601 Mt. Olivet Rd., Concord, NC 28025. Funeral service will follow at 12 noon in the Mausoleum, officiated by Pastor Josh Montgomery of Safe Harbor Baptist Church in Salisbury. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Concord. Landis and Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Homes are serving the family of Mrs. Gibbs. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Mrs. Margie Wells Gibbs, 92, of Kannapolis peacefully passed away at her home on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born Jan. 10, 1927 in Union County, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Marion Wells and Jenny Rosella Austin Wells. Her husband of 48 years, James Howard Lowe and son, James Harold Lowe, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her second husband of 10 years, Rev. J.D. Gibbs. Mrs. Gibbs spent her working career at Plant 01 at Cannon Mills in Kannapolis. She absolutely loved salt-water fishing. She would catch shrimp and fish off the pier at Oak Island. She was well known around Oak Island and they nicknamed her “The Shrimp Lady”. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Virginia “Jenny” Hinson; daughters-in-laws Wanda Lee Lowe and Eugenia Goodale; her only grandson, James Dustin Lowe (Vicki); her niece, Connie Hinson, who was also her caregiver, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Mrs. Gibbs will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 11 a.m.-12 noon in the Mausoleum at Carolina Memorial Park, 601 Mt. Olivet Rd., Concord, NC 28025. Funeral service will follow at 12 noon in the Mausoleum, officiated by Pastor Josh Montgomery of Safe Harbor Baptist Church in Salisbury. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Concord. Landis and Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Homes are serving the family of Mrs. Gibbs. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagefunerals.com Funeral Home Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home

1420 North Main St.

China Grove , NC 28023

(704) 857-2401 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close