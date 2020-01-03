Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianne Meyerholtz. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marianne Starnes Meyerholtz, 55, of Salisbury passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 while at Genesis Healthcare after a period of declining health. Marianne was born April 2, 1964 in Iredell County, a daughter of the late Marvin G. and Evelyn Marie Starnes. In addition to her parents, Marianne was preceded in death by her brother, Sammy Starnes; her grandson, Liam Thomasee; and her nephew, Terry Chapman. A lifelong area resident, Marianne attended God's Church of Faith. She was a very loving and outspoken person. Marianne never sugarcoated anything but as well would give you the shirt off her back. She spent most of her working career in Cannon Mills as an inspector in the towel department. She was also a “mom” to a lot of children throughout her life, her home was always a haven for all of her daughter's and niece's friends. Marianne was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, friend and a beautiful human being. She will be missed by all that knew her. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Summer Starnes Thomasee (Jason) and Autumn Gainey Efrid (Joe); grandchildren, Madison and Jayden Thomasee and Luke, Samuel, Landon and Skyla Efrid; sister, Norma Pichardo (Manuel); brother, Travis Starnes; nieces, Leighanne Chapman, Alisha Doby, and Christy Oakley; and nephew, Marvin Starnes; 13 great-nephews and nieces; four great-great-nephews and nieces; longtime companion, Gilbert Rome; and fur babies, Teeny and Jackson. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles and cousins; her “special sisters”, Tammy Aranda, Tracy Anderson, Tina Ramsey and Carolyn Craig; and special daughter, Michele Plummer. Arrangements: Her family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by a memorial service in Whitley's Chapel at 6 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Upright officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

