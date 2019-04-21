Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Cook Kennerly. View Sign

Marie Cook Kennerly, 89, of Mount Ulla, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her residence. She was born on September 23, 1929 in Statesville, NC, to the late Robert and Mamie Rash Cook. Mrs. Kennerly was a graduate of Celeste Henkle High School. On November 27, 1947 (Thanksgiving Day), she married Robert Kennerly at her parent's home in Statesville. She has made her home in Mount Ulla ever since that time. She was a member of Back Creek Presbyterian Church in Mount Ulla, where she sang in the choir and volunteered in the nursery. She loved children and provided childcare in her home for many Mount Ulla families. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Kennerly; daughter, Joyce Anthony; great granddaughter, Lillian Brooks Rousey; and seven brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her children, Janice Woodson and husband, Bill of Charlotte, Bob Kennerly and wife, Molly of Mt. Ulla, Jane Price and husband, Jimmy of Charlotte; sister, Nellie Karriker of Troutman; and seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by sons-in-law, Richard Anthony of Statesville and Ben Basinger of Matthews; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Young and husband, Jerry of Kannapolis. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 21 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 22 at Back Creek Presbyterian Church with Rev. William “Bill” Thrailkill officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Back Creek Presbyterian Church Mission Team, 2145 Back Creek Church Rd, Mt. Ulla, NC 28125. The family appreciates the loving care shown to Mamaw by Tonia Coulter during the past year. Gratitude also goes to the staff of Trellis Supportive Care of Salisbury. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Kennerly family. Condolences may be made to the family at

