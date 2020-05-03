Marie Smith Lomax, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26th, 2020. She was born Marie Elizabeth Smith on January 30, 1924, to the late Marie McAlhaney Smith and Newton Rosser Smith in Orangeburg, SC. She shared many wonderful memories of growing up with her brother, two sisters and nearby cousins in Branchville, SC. During WWII Marie served as a hostess at the Cadet Club in Orangeburg where she met Donald Henry Lomax, a young aviator in training from NC, who became her husband and the love of her life. Don and Marie married while he was a student at Bowman Gray School of Medicine and lived in San Francisco before moving to Salisbury, NC, where Don was a beloved family doctor for 50 years. Marie's lifelong joy was her husband, their seven children and eight grandchildren. She was a friend as well as mother to all of her children. She is survived by her children Susan Lomax, Don Lomax (Kathrin), Lissa Lomax, Sally Lomax Turner (Tom), Ann Lomax Cobb (Wayne), Laurie Lomax Barwick (Collins), John Lomax, daughter in law, Karen Lomax and grandchildren Rosser Lomax, Adam Cobb, Elizabeth Cobb-Wilner, Sally Warren, Graham Turner, Lins Barwick, Smith Barwick, John-Henry Barwick and five great grandchildren. She will also be deeply missed by many other relatives and friends of her children who she welcomed into her home and spent many happy hours sitting at the kitchen table late into the night, laughing, sharing stories and giving common sense advice that they treasure to this day. Marie was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Salisbury. She served on many committees including Meals on Wheels and The Waterworks Visual Art Center. Marie and Don were devoted members of the Historic Salisbury Foundation as well as The Central Land Trust Of North Carolina (Three Rivers). Marie was also a lifelong member of the DAR. Some of her closest friends were fellow members of the Tea and Topics book club who met regularly for over 50 years. Marie's strength of character, personality, grace and good humor were always present, even as her memory faded, bringing joy to all around her. She always cherished a good laugh! Service: A memorial service will be planned for a later time when family and friends are able to gather for a celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Historic Salisbury Foundation or The Central Land Trust Of North Carolina (Three Rivers).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store