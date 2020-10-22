Marion Adair Reeves Melton, 92, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born October 10, 1928, in Spencer, to the late Samuel Bentley Reeves, Sr. and Florence Leslie Adair Reeves. Mrs. Melton was a 1945 graduate of Granite Quarry High School and received her Commercial Degree in 1946 from Women's College of UNC in Greensboro. Throughout her career Mrs. Melton was employed with the Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke, VA, where she served as Resident Manger, and Simpsonwood Conference Retreat Center in Norcross, GA, where she was the Hospitality Manager. Mrs. Melton was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Granite Quarry where she was a member from 1949-1966 and 2002-2020 upon returning to Salisbury. During her time in Virginia, she was a member of Raleigh Court United Methodist Church in Roanoke from 1966-1996 and after moving to Atlanta, GA, she was a member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church from 1996-2002. Mrs. Melton was a member of the Board of Trustees at Shiloh UMC and Rowan County One Church One Child. In addition to parents, Mrs. Melton was preceded in death by husband, Harold Sumner Melton, Jr.; son, Gary Melton; sister, Florence Trexler (Virgil); Helen Smith (Lawrence); brother, Samuel Bentley Reeves, Jr.; and brother-in-law, David Finney. She is survived by her sister, Bobbie Finney of Granite Quarry; and sister-in-law, Anne Hoffman (David) of Granite Quarry; son, the late Gary Melton (Robin Kimbrough-Melton) of Crozet, VA, and granddaughters, Jennifer Melton (Rene) of Granite Quarry and Stephany Hardison (Andy) of Aiken, SC; son, David Melton (Joy) of Atlanta, GA, and granddaughter, Kathryn Melton, of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Nancy Hewett (George Kademenos) of Franklin, TN, grandson, Chase Hewett (Jacy) of Spring Hill, TN, and great-grandchildren, Emma and Charlotte Hewett, grandson, Trevor Hewett of Franklin, TN, and granddaughter, Adair Hewett (Evan Patterson) of Franklin, TN; son, Scott Melton of Richmond, VA. Services for Mrs. Melton will be private. Interment will be at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Granite Quarry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 315, Granite Quarry, NC 28072. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Melton family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.