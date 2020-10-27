1/1
Marion Alease Cloer Cline
Marion Alease Cloer Cline, 95 of Salisbury, NC departed her loving family on October 24th, 2020. She was the daughter of Paul Revere Cloer and Edna Peeler Morgan. Alease was predeceased in death by her parents, her brother, Bobbie Revere Cloer and her husband, George Elmer Cline Sr. Alease or "Nanny" as she was called by many friends and family, was best known for her baking, especially her cakes and pies. She was also a self taught seamstress and mastered many crafts which she shared with family and friends. She was active in her church and belonged to several clubs in the community where she volunteered her time. Most of all, she loved seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren and took great joy caring for them. Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Pat Mahaley (Jack) of Salisbury, NC, George Elmer Cline, Jr (Lori) of Charlotte, NC, Janet Cline Allen of Salisbury, NC and William Daniel Cline (Cindy) of West Virginia. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren with a great grandson to be, Baby Allen, as well as 3 great-great grandchildren. Alease was a long-time member of both Haven Lutheran and Whittenberg Lutheran churches before joining Christiana Lutheran Church. Service: Due to Covid restrictions, a graveside service will be held 2:00 PM -Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144, officiated by Pastor Carl Haynes. Memorials: For those wishing to honor Alease's memory, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity be made in her name. Funeral arrangements being handled by Summersett Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
