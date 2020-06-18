Marion Pink Carpenter
Marion Pink Carpenter, 73, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center. Born in Cabarrus County on June 30, 1946, he was the son of the late Mary Robinson Carpenter and Floyd Carpenter. A veteran of the US Army, Marion worked as a carpenter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Carpenter; granddaughter, Kassidy Carpenter; son-in-law, Yancy Hall. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Jason Carpenter of Linwood; step-son, Marion Spence Carpenter (Teasha) of Salisbury; daughter, Wendy Hall of Linwood; brother, Calvin Monroe Carpenter of Cabarrus County; sister, Fannie Mae Stegal of West Virginia; grandchildren, Matthew Ryan Carpenter, Jordan Bailey Hall, Annika Carpenter, Seth Carpenter, Kamdyn Carpenter and Victor Carpenter; great grandchildren, Kaylee Leonard and Kadence Carpenter. Graveside Service: 1:00 pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 with the Rev. Dr. Steve Holshouser officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Joint Services Honor Guard. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Carpenter family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Salisbury National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
