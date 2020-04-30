Mrs. Marjorie F. Garvin, 96 of Salisbury passed away Monday, April 27, 2019 of Corona 19 Virus at the Citadel Nursing Home. She was married to Ben A. Garvin for 64 years, who preceded her in death. She was a woman of great faith and lived her faith every day. Her happiest moments were her salvation and spending cherished moments with her husband and son. She was born January 25, 1924 to Ray T. Fuller and Mattie Fuller in Camak, Georgia. She graduated with a business degree, and worked as secretary for two bank presidents and as an officer at Security (Suntrust) Bank in Salisbury for 40 years until her retirement. She was a member of Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, where she served, in her early years, when she first moved to NC, as a Sunday School Teacher in the Junior department and enjoyed taking the children to Caswell. She also served as an assistant teacher in the adult class. She loved her church. She is survived by her son, Bennie R. Garvin; niece, Betty Knight (Buford) from Evans, Georgia; and nephew, Tom Fuller (Carol) of Evans, Georgia. Service: A private graveside service will be held at Rowan Memorial Park conducted by Pastor Larry Gilbreath. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 South Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Gavin family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 30, 2020