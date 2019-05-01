Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Alvin Creason. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Alvin Creason, 60, of Cooleemee, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born Sept. 5, 1958 in Salisbury, to the late Grimes Creason and Louise Wyrick Creason. Mark was a 1976 graduate of Davie County High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Asheville. He was a member of Cooleemee United Methodist Church and helped coach Rowan Little League. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching baseball and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving father and for helping anyone he could. Mark is survived by his sons, Eric Creason (Nicole) of Cleveland and Kevin Creason (Cathryne) of Statesville; grandchildren, Landon, Parker and Cooper; and beloved dog, Honey. Service: There will be a memorial service held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Cooleemee United Methodist Church, 197 Main St., Cooleemee, NC 27104. Service: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rowan County Little League, Attn: Dan Wales, 1080 N. Lilac Lane, Salisbury, NC 28148. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Creason family. Online condolences may be made at

Mark Alvin Creason, 60, of Cooleemee, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born Sept. 5, 1958 in Salisbury, to the late Grimes Creason and Louise Wyrick Creason. Mark was a 1976 graduate of Davie County High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Asheville. He was a member of Cooleemee United Methodist Church and helped coach Rowan Little League. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching baseball and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving father and for helping anyone he could. Mark is survived by his sons, Eric Creason (Nicole) of Cleveland and Kevin Creason (Cathryne) of Statesville; grandchildren, Landon, Parker and Cooper; and beloved dog, Honey. Service: There will be a memorial service held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Cooleemee United Methodist Church, 197 Main St., Cooleemee, NC 27104. Service: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rowan County Little League, Attn: Dan Wales, 1080 N. Lilac Lane, Salisbury, NC 28148. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Creason family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com Published in Salisbury Post on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close