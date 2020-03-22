Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Anthony Belik. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Anthony Belik, 35, of Gold Hill, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 5, 1984 in Charleston, SC to Donald Belik and the late Pamela Mesimer Belik. He graduated from C.A. Dillon Youth Development Center in 2001. Mark was employed by Cracker Barrel and in his spare time he enjoyed drawing, working on cars, listening to music, tattooing and fishing. In addition to his mother, Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents. Mark is survived by his daughter, Praylee Jean Belik; father, Donald Belik (Cathy) of Gastonia; sisters, Mary Anna Brown of Concord and Elizabeth Belik of Gold Hill; nieces, Savannah Belik; Madison Leach, and Kimberly Burleson; and nephew, Trey Leach. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NovaShare, 4311 Schoolhouse Commons #214 Harrisburg, NC 28075. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Belik family. Online condolences may be made at

