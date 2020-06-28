Mark Blair Woodburn, 64, of Oak Island, NC, passed away on June 24, 2020 at his home. He was born in Charlotte on December 6, 1955, the son of the late Ralph Alexander Woodburn and Doris Ruth Snider Woodburn of Salisbury. Mark started his railroad career with Seaboard Coastline/CSX. He later became an Engineer with Amtrak and retired with 27 years of railroad service. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Salisbury. He loved being a Paw Paw, fishing, being on the water, the beach, and his dog Emma. He was also an avid Hockey fan. He greatly loved his family and will be deeply missed. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Cheryl McNally Woodburn; son, Nathan Blair Woodburn (Amanda) of Raleigh; daughter, Tara Gales (Seth) of Mocksville; four grandchildren, Kenzie Gales, Adelyn, Lillian and Lena Woodburn, and sister Julie Blanton of Rocky Mount. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews; extended family and many dear friends. Service: Private services will be held at a later date at the First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Memorials: Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 223 North Fulton Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport Oak Island Chapel
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 28, 2020.