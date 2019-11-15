Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Mark L. McDaniel, 65, of Durham, passed away at his home with his family by his side, on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2019. Mark was born in Cabarrus County to Donald Lewis McDaniel and Floranne Clodfelter McDaniel. Mark was a member of Boy Scout Troop 413 at Milford Hills United Methodist Church in Salisbury, where he earned his Eagle Scout badge. Mark graduated from West Rowan High School, where he lettered in baseball, basketball, and football; and was co-captain of the football team. He met his wife- to-be when they both had summer jobs at the Salisbury YMCA's Camp Eagle Feather. Mark was “Campy”; Pam was “Mother Nature.” In 1977, Mark graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, and became an operating room nurse at Charlotte Memorial Hospital. A year later, Mark decided to join the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force, Mark earned his Masters degree in Management. He served 22 1/2 years, including with the 23rd Tactical Fighter Wing Air Transportable Hospital in Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. Mark was awarded a number of medals during his career, including the Bronze Star for Meritorious Achievement during that first Gulf War. After retiring from the military, Mark continued to serve his country by helping to take care of military veterans at the Richmond VA and then the Durham VA, where he became Operating Room Nurse Manager before retiring again. Mark enjoyed playing golf, especially in the National Retired Military Golf Classic and the Veterans Golf Classic tournaments in Myrtle Beach. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees baseball team; and even more so a UNC Tar Heel fan, especially during basketball season. Mark is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 42 years, Pamela Ramseur McDaniel; two sons, Madison McDaniel and Dr. Matthew McDaniel (wife, Dr. Lexie Riofrio); two grandsons, Maddox and Micah McDaniel; parents, Donald and Floranne Clodfelter McDaniel; brother, Mallory McDaniel (wife, Debbie); and many other loved ones who will miss him. Mark wanted his service to be held in the church his Grandpa Clodfelter helped build with his own two hands; so, a Celebration of Life will be held at North Kannapolis United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1:00 pm. The family will receive visitors in the Fellowship Hall following the service. A military inurnment will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery on Wednesday, November 20, at 2 pm sharp. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the West Rowan Class of 1972 Scholarship Fund, ? Bennie Ludwig Barber, 602 Saint Johns Drive, Salisbury, NC 28144-8843; the Durham Rescue Mission, PO Box 11368, Durham, NC 27703; or North Kannapolis United Methodist Church, 1307 North Main Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
