1/1
Maroline Seamon Benson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maroline Benson, age 88 passed away Sunday morning at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Benson was born on May 26, 1932 in Davie County to the late Clyde and Mary Jane Hendrix Seamon. She graduated from Woodleaf High School in 1950 with honors. She married the love of her life, the late John Charley Benson on January 6, 1950. Their dear friends Max and Joyce Grant were married at the same time. Maroline was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She had several careers in her working life ranging from Secretary to the Woodleaf High School Principal, Bookkeeper, Office Manager, Laboratory Technician, and Photographer. She spent many happy years before retirement working for Rusher Tires in Salisbury, NC. The golden years of her retirement were spent enjoying and caring for her late husband Charley Benson in China Grove, NC. After Charley passed away in 2012, Maroline moved to Greensboro, NC to be closer to her daughters. In Greensboro, she made many friends and spent quality time with her family. She rejoiced in her close friendship with nephew Pat Austin and his wife Mechiell. Preceding her in death was her husband, John Charley Benson; sons Ronnie and Johnny Benson; daughter Charlene Benson Johnson; brothers, Cecil Seamon, Wayne Seamon, and Millard Seamon; sister, Barbara Jean Anderson; granddaughter Kristen Allyce Small Surviving are her daughters; Melissa Phillips (Oscar) and Tamara Benson, Grandchildren; Tommy Thomas, Lacey Roberts, Justin Small, Logan Benson and Jonathon Benson, Sam Phillips; Great Grandchildren; Taya Thomas, Haley Thomas, Jett Roberts and Jaden Roberts. Maroline will be laid to rest at the Corinth Church of Christ in Woodleaf, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
523 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved