Maroline Benson, age 88 passed away Sunday morning at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Benson was born on May 26, 1932 in Davie County to the late Clyde and Mary Jane Hendrix Seamon. She graduated from Woodleaf High School in 1950 with honors. She married the love of her life, the late John Charley Benson on January 6, 1950. Their dear friends Max and Joyce Grant were married at the same time. Maroline was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She had several careers in her working life ranging from Secretary to the Woodleaf High School Principal, Bookkeeper, Office Manager, Laboratory Technician, and Photographer. She spent many happy years before retirement working for Rusher Tires in Salisbury, NC. The golden years of her retirement were spent enjoying and caring for her late husband Charley Benson in China Grove, NC. After Charley passed away in 2012, Maroline moved to Greensboro, NC to be closer to her daughters. In Greensboro, she made many friends and spent quality time with her family. She rejoiced in her close friendship with nephew Pat Austin and his wife Mechiell. Preceding her in death was her husband, John Charley Benson; sons Ronnie and Johnny Benson; daughter Charlene Benson Johnson; brothers, Cecil Seamon, Wayne Seamon, and Millard Seamon; sister, Barbara Jean Anderson; granddaughter Kristen Allyce Small Surviving are her daughters; Melissa Phillips (Oscar) and Tamara Benson, Grandchildren; Tommy Thomas, Lacey Roberts, Justin Small, Logan Benson and Jonathon Benson, Sam Phillips; Great Grandchildren; Taya Thomas, Haley Thomas, Jett Roberts and Jaden Roberts. Maroline will be laid to rest at the Corinth Church of Christ in Woodleaf, NC.



