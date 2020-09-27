Marsha Ann Locklear, 64, of Gibsonville, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her home in Gibsonville, NC. She was born March 31, 1956 in Rowan County to the late Earl Miller and Charslie Baker Miller. Marsha was a hard worker who enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Marsha was preceded in death by her sisters, Glenda Lugo and Karen Miller; granddaughter, Gabriella Delgado; and nephew, Alan Bradford. Marsha is survived by her son, Earl Locklear Jr. (Melissa) of Gibsonville; daughters, Christy Dawn Delgado (Ramiro) of Salisbury; and Selina Tanyle Locklear of Salisbury; brothers, Danny Miller of Salisbury; and Johnny Miller (Jessica) of Salisbury; sisters, Carol Lloyd (Theron) of Denton; Sharon McDonald (Charles) of Raleigh; and Lorie Cauble (Mark) of Salisbury; and grandchildren, Zaiden Locklear, Thalia Delgado, Eric Delgado, Ryan Delgado, and Isabella Delgado. A Celebration of Life will be held at Providence Baptist Church, 630 Andrews St. Salisbury, NC 28144 on October 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Locklear family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
.