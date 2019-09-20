Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha Kay Graham. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Memorial service 11:00 AM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Marsha (Kay) Graham, age 74 of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at her home. She was born in the Gold Hill community on Jan. 16, 1945 to the late Charlie Lentz Helderman and Kathleen Stikeleather Helderman. She spent her career as a Registered Nurse at (NOVANT) Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury working exclusively in the Intensive Care Unit. Her passion was making sure her patients received excellent care. After her retirement, she enjoyed painting China plates, firing them in the kiln and then continuing the painting process producing a beautifully painted piece. Kay also loved tending to the many roses she had planted in her yard. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 53 years, John Lee Graham, Sr. of the home and her son, John Lee Graham, Jr. of Gold Hill, NC. She also leaves behind her grandson, Aaron Lee Graham, her brother, Stephen Helderman of Gold Hill and sister, Ann Helderman Vaughn of Indianapolis, Ind. along with two nieces. Service: A memorial service for Kay will be on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 11a.m. in the Chapel of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Mitchell Carlyle. Online condolences may be left for the family at

