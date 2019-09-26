Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marshall Culp. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:45 PM Organ Lutheran Church Salisbury , NC View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Organ Lutheran Church Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Marshall Albert William Culp, 70, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at his home. He was born October 7, 1948, to the late Billie Marshall and Letha Isenhour Culp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Louie Eugene Culp who served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was affected by PTSD. Mr. Culp had a passion and a gift for building "one of a kind" cabinets. He worked for over 30 years as an architectural mill worker for Salisbury Lumber and Supply Company and had his own cabinetry business where he made high end pieces from home. He was known for work he completed at Organ Lutheran Church in Salisbury, Mt. Hope Church in Salisbury and Harper's Restaurant in Charlotte. Marshall loved to design and build custom works of art for family, friends, and the public. Mr. Culp loved working on clocks, collecting tractors, and riding 3-wheelers with his sons. Mr. Culp is survived by his wife, Christine Goodman Culp and they were married for 49 years, 9 months, and 16 days. He is also survived by his son Chad Culp and wife, Billie of Rockwell, son Mark Culp of Rockwell, and son Matthew Culp and wife, Amanda, of Rockwell; grandchildren, Dakota, Allison, Alexander, Savannah, and Zakery Culp; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, September 27, 2019, 1:30 pm - 2:45 pm at Organ Lutheran Church, Salisbury. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm on Friday, September 27, at Organ Lutheran Church, with Rev. Carlin Ours and Vicar Jordan Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Organ Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Jesse's Ride for PTSD, 1515 Organ Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146 or Community Home Care and Hospice of Troy, 1024 Albemarle Road-Suite 904, Troy, NC 27371. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Culp family. Online condolences may be made at

