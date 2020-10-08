1/1
Marshall Lewis Swaringen Sr.
1927 - 2020
Marshall Lewis Swaringen, Sr. 93, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Born March 4, 1927 in Cabarrus County, NC he was a son of the late Norman Lee Swaringen and Della Jeanette Barnhardt Swaringen. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He owned and operated Swaringen Bail Bonding and Swaringen Grocery for over 50 years. He enjoyed farming, gardening and hunting. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Katie Lea Greene Swaringen on February 26, 2013; two brothers and a sister. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Teresa S. Jacobs (Ronald) of Salisbury; sons, Marshall L. Swaringen, Jr. (Janie) of Advance, Rickey L. Swaringen (Tara) of Richfield; six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and his dog “Little Bit”. The family will accept friends 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Friday (October 9) at the Rowan Memorial Park Lakeside Mausoleum with the service following at 3:00 p.m. Military honors will be provided by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army National Guard. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Swaringen family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Rowan Memorial Park Lakeside Mausoleum
OCT
9
Service
03:00 PM
Rowan Memorial Park Lakeside Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
