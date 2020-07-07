1/1
Marshall Wayne Broughton
Marshall Wayne Broughton, 51, of Salisbury passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 9, 1969 in Rowan County to Charles Wayne Broughton and Nancy Faye Mangum Broughton. Marshall worked as a welder until becoming disabled. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charlie Broughton. In addition to his parents he is survived by a brother, Jake Broughton of Salisbury. Service: A Graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday (July 7) at Trading Ford Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Mike Motley. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Broughton family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 7, 2020.
