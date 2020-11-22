1/1
Martha Ann Deaton Sheppard
Martha Ann Deaton Sheppard, 79, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, NC. To her family, she was lovingly called “Nana.” Nana was born July 5, 1941 in Banks County, GA to the late Harve and Bertie Ausburn Deaton. She was a graduate of Cramerton High School and attended Rowan Cabarrus Community College. Nana was employed in retail management with White Star Drugs, Shoe Show, and Kids Stuff. She was a member of St. Paul's Wesleyan Church in Gold Hill and through the years was awarded over 500 ribbons from the Cabarrus County Fair for her homemaking abilities. Nana authored cookbooks and genealogy books and was also a former volunteer with the Harrisburg Rescue Squad. She was an incredible cook, seamstress, gardener, scrap booker and all around crafter. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, George N. Sheppard, and brothers, Rev. H. Wayne Deaton and Kenneth Wesley Deaton. Martha is survived by her two sons, Daryll Wesley (Andrea) Duncan of Lexington, NC, and George Sheppard, Jr. of Key West, FL; three daughters, Angela Eury (Ray) Johnson of Salisbury, Beverly Jeane (Brand) Carpenter of Concord, NC, and Barbara Ann Thompson of Concord. She had nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Nana was very proud of her family and she loved her friends and family so much. Nana was especially adored by her two youngest grandsons, Caleb and Tyler and her friend, Margaret. Nana's life will be honored and remembered at a graveside service at the Salisbury National Cemetery on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Ray Johnson and Justin Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 743, Salisbury, NC 28145. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
