Mrs. Martha Beacham Kluttz, 85, of Granite Quarry, passed away at her residence on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. Mrs. Kluttz was born July 22, 1933 in Rowan County, the daughter of the late Fred Beacham and Mamie Lentz Beacham. Mrs. Kluttz was a graduate of Boyden High School and retired as the office manager of Hanford Florist. She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis “Buddy” Craven Kluttz; her sons Rick, Larry and Brad Kluttz; brothers Elmer “Junior”, J.C. “Bud” and Ronald Becham; and sisters, Edna Boykin and Betty Ross. She is survived by her grandchildren, Larren Lowry and husband Brandon and Hunter Kluttz; and her great-grandchild, Slade Lowry. Visitation: The family will receive friends at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Granite Quarry on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. Service: The funeral service will be at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Granite Quarry on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at 3 p.m., conducted by Pastor John Bryant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, PO Box 315, Granite Quarry, NC 28072. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Kluttz family. Online condolences may be made at

