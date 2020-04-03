Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Brown. View Sign Service Information Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury 223 E. Fisher Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-636-2711 Viewing 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury 223 E. Fisher Street Salisbury , NC 28144 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Martha Lee Ballard Brown, 76, passed on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born on April 26, 1943 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Henry Ballard and Cherry Lee Finney Ballard Jones. She was educated in the Salisbury-Rowan County public schools and was retired from the W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center A member of High Grounds Christian Ministry, she was the Mother of the Church, Pastor Intercessor and former member of the Praise Team. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tilman A. Brown, Jr; children, Billie Jean Brown and Sharon Brown Holt; brother, George Henry Ballard; and sister, Annie Sue Vaughters. Left to cherish her memories include her children, Kenneth L. Koontz and friend, Kay Boyd of Winston-Salem, Tammy Brown Cuthbertson of Salisbury, Marilyn Brown McCombs (Franklin) of Salisbury and Tilman A. Brown, III and friend Jackie Watson of Glen Cove, N.Y.; step-children, Carlos Lowery and Betty Lowery Branch (Chalmers); son-in-law, Michael Holt of Salisbury; sisters, Lily Stockton (Roosevelt) of Salisbury, Jean Ealy of Glen Cove, N.Y., Dorothy Heggins of Salisbury, Rosetta Vann of Uniondale, N.Y., and Loretta Stout (Samuel Graham) of Salisbury; special daughters, Augusta Barchue (Von), Apostle Carolyn Archie (Robert), Gloria Jean Phillips, Alisha Earnhart and Shirley Barber; special sons, Gordon Patterson, Sr. and Freddie Cuthbertson; goddaughter, Phyllis Shipp; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: There will be a Public Viewing Sunday, April 5, from 2-5 p.m., at the funeral home. Private Service will be held on Monday. Interment will be at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National . At the request of the family, food may be dropped off at the home of daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and Franklin McCombs, 625 E Campbell Ave, Salisbury. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Family. Online condolences may be sent to

Mrs. Martha Lee Ballard Brown, 76, passed on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born on April 26, 1943 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Henry Ballard and Cherry Lee Finney Ballard Jones. She was educated in the Salisbury-Rowan County public schools and was retired from the W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center A member of High Grounds Christian Ministry, she was the Mother of the Church, Pastor Intercessor and former member of the Praise Team. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tilman A. Brown, Jr; children, Billie Jean Brown and Sharon Brown Holt; brother, George Henry Ballard; and sister, Annie Sue Vaughters. Left to cherish her memories include her children, Kenneth L. Koontz and friend, Kay Boyd of Winston-Salem, Tammy Brown Cuthbertson of Salisbury, Marilyn Brown McCombs (Franklin) of Salisbury and Tilman A. Brown, III and friend Jackie Watson of Glen Cove, N.Y.; step-children, Carlos Lowery and Betty Lowery Branch (Chalmers); son-in-law, Michael Holt of Salisbury; sisters, Lily Stockton (Roosevelt) of Salisbury, Jean Ealy of Glen Cove, N.Y., Dorothy Heggins of Salisbury, Rosetta Vann of Uniondale, N.Y., and Loretta Stout (Samuel Graham) of Salisbury; special daughters, Augusta Barchue (Von), Apostle Carolyn Archie (Robert), Gloria Jean Phillips, Alisha Earnhart and Shirley Barber; special sons, Gordon Patterson, Sr. and Freddie Cuthbertson; goddaughter, Phyllis Shipp; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: There will be a Public Viewing Sunday, April 5, from 2-5 p.m., at the funeral home. Private Service will be held on Monday. Interment will be at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National . At the request of the family, food may be dropped off at the home of daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and Franklin McCombs, 625 E Campbell Ave, Salisbury. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.