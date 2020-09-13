Martha Jacqueline Spainhour Shelton, 96, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her residence. A devoted wife, loving mother and cherished grandmother, Mrs. Shelton lived a life full of learning, faith and service. She was born in Winston-Salem on June 11, 1924 to the late Ralph Alexander Spainhour and Viola Ingram Spainhour. She graduated from R. J. Reynolds High School where she was a cheerleader and a member of the tennis team. Mrs. Shelton continued her education studying English at Mars Hill College, graduating in 1943. While at Mars Hill she was a member of the tennis team, student cabinet, student council and served as class treasurer. In 1949 she married the love of her life, Marcus, and soon moved to Hickory, NC where she was employed by Merchants Distributors, Inc. Impressed with her technological expertise from her experience at Wachovia Bank and Trust in Winston-Salem, MDI sent Mrs. Shelton to IBM Corporate School at Columbia University in New York City for coursework that led her to help complete the very first inventory system at MDI. In 1955, she and Marcus moved back to Winston-Salem where they started a family and were happily married for 61 years. Mrs. Shelton was an avid bird watcher and she traveled extensively with the Audubon Society exploring their behaviors and habitats. A loving and compassionate woman, Mrs. Shelton cared for those in need, led Girl and Boy Scout troops, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years. As a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, Mrs. Shelton showed her love and faith in God by teaching Sunday school and volunteering in many capacities throughout the years. Known for her kindness, love of life and sharp wit, Mrs. Shelton brought a smile to all who crossed her path. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Reich Shelton, brothers Ralph Alexander Spainhour and Harold Ingram Spainhour, and sister Betty Lee Spainhour Hennessee. Her memory will be cherished by her daughter Martha Shelton Smith (Clay) of Salisbury and her son Stephen Marcus Shelton of Lewisville; her grandchildren Shelley Jacqueline Smith Gegorek (Chris) of Chapel Hill, Polly Allison Smith De Mallie (Addison) of Charlotte, Jacqueline Elizabeth Shelton McFerrin (Ryan) of Smyrna, GA, and Robert Alexander Shelton of Winston-Salem. She is also survived by her only great-grandchild, Samantha Elizabeth McFerrin, whom she loved dearly. The family would like to thank the following caregivers for their unwavering love and commitment to Mrs. Shelton: Maria Perez, Siria Gonzales, Natalia Artunduaga, and Paula Gil. Arrangements: A private graveside service officiated by Pastor Emily McGee was held with her immediate family on September 11, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem, NC. An extended family and friends gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 W. 5th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or to a charity of the donor's choice
