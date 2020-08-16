Martha Jo Meismer, 82, of Rockwell, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Autumn Care of Salisbury in Salisbury. She was born February 8, 1938 in Madison County, Georgia to the late Joe and Eunice Patton Hampton. Martha worked as a Weaver for Cannon Mills. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her Brother, Boyd Hampton, Sister, Mary Moon, Sister, Sonya Hampton, and Sister, Imogene Morris. Martha is survived by her two Sons, Ronald W (Katrina) Meismer of Rockwell, Terry Joe (Becky) Meismer of Richmond, VA; Granddaughter, Megan Meismer; Three Grandsons, Ryan Meismer, Jesse Meismer, and Jesse Waugh. She is also survived by her Brother, Larry (Linda) Hampton of China Grove; Sister, Betty (Glenn) Stirewalt of Salisbury; Special Neighbors, The Beavers and nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank the staff of Autumn Care and the Doctors of Piedmont Family Medicine. Arrangements: The family will greet friends and relatives at Powles Staton Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donors choice. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Meismer family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.