Martha Matilda Mundy Lowery passed away at Liberty Commons Nursing Center in Salisbury on Friday, April 5,2019. Martha was born July 29, 1949 in Buncombe County to the late James W. Mundy and Margaret Sarah Willett Munday. Martha was also preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Shores. Martha's family moved to Salisbury when she was a baby and she was raised in Rowan County. She married Johnny Lowery of Mocksville and resided in Davie County thereafter. Martha had two children, Dustin Lowery (Heather) and Memory Dawn Lowery who died on January 18, 2016. Martha loved to work outside, she assisted in running family businesses and worked as a paralegal with attorney Grady McClamrock Jr. in Mocksville until her health failed. Martha was known for her hard work ethic, dedication to family and friends and loyalty to whatever job and employer she had. She helped many people out of difficult situations and often did so without recognition, thanks or reward. She loved her family and was a very protective and loving mother and grandmother. She also loved to make things, including sewing, carving and painting. She specifically enjoyed to do intricate carving and engravings on wood, shells and guns. Martha was an avid hunter, loved any type of shooting and was an excellent chef for game she caught. She always had a big smile and was a strong, caring and supportive friend to anyone in need. Martha always gave whatever she did 100%, she had a great sense of humor, her laugh could be heard throughout the building and she enjoyed her many friends. Martha, thank you for being our mother, grandmother, sister and friend and Godspeed in heaven. Surviving Martha are her sisters, Barbara Hedrick, Julie Mundy Koontz and Beatrice Thomas (Freddie); brothers, William Dave (Billy) Munday (Cheryl) and Wade Hartman; her son, Dustin Lowery (Heather); and her grandchildren, Katelyn Finney (Zachary), Austin Lowery, Jamie Odell Darby, Chloe Sammons, Christina Sammons and Anna Lowery. Visitation & Service: Visitation will be held 6:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Davie Funeral Service. A Celebration of Life service will be held 7 p.m. Wednesdaym April 10, 2019 in the Davie Funeral Service Chapel. Memorials: Memorials can be sent to Dragonfly House, 387 Valley Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028 or Hospice & Palliative Care Center of Davie County. 377 Hospital St., Mocksville, NC 27028. Davie Funeral Service is honored to serve the family. The online guest registry can be signed at

