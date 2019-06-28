Martha “Mot” Glosson Howard, 85, of Charlotte passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at The Carrington Place in Charlotte. Born September 9, 1933 in Charlotte, she was a daughter of the late Charles Glosson and Edna Glosson. She was educated in Salisbury-Rowan Schools and attended Greensboro College. She retired from the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's office. Many years prior to moving to Charlotte she was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, William Thompson “Bill” Howard, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Charles William “Chuck” Howard of Charlotte; daughter, Jane Howard Billings and husband Keith Benoit of Charlotte; brother, Ronald K. Glosson of Barrington, RI; sister-in-law, Dolores Norris Winter Park, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum, officiated by Rev. Linda Voelker. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 West Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 or to the . Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Howard family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 28, 2019