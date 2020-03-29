Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Sue Kluttz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martha “Sue” Leazer Kluttz, 85, of Faith, passed away on Thursday March 26, 2020 at the Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. She was born on December 14, 1934 in Rowan County to the late James Leazer and Mildred Deal Leazer Miller. Sue was a member of Grace Bible Church and she was the Owner/Operator of Ken Kluttz Grading Incorporated with her late husband. She enjoyed going to the beach with her family, sewing, working in her garden, and tending to her flowers. Sue loved to spend time with and bake for her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband; Kenneth Edward Kluttz. Sue is survived by her children, Connie Kluttz Rowland, Ronnie E. Kluttz and wife, Sherry, K, Wayne Kluttz and wife Stacey, and Debra Kluttz Miller and husband Albert all of Salisbury; a brother, Ray Leazer and wife Patty of Holden Beach; grandchildren, Paula Gobbel and husband Jamie; Shawn Yost and wife Miah; Nicole Matthews and husband Mark; Kendall Kluttz and wife Robin; Amanda Delacruz and husband Jeremy; Chris Miller, Kenneth Miller, Clay Kluttz and wife Maddie, and Natalie Kluttz; great grandchildren, Hayden Yost, Gannon Yost, Lauren Jordan and husband Travis, Meagan Wilder, Max Matthews, Jaxon Matthews, McCall Kluttz, Max Kluttz, Lindsey Miller, Lauren Miller, Angelina Miller, and Abbie Delacruz.; and a great great grandson, Gunner Grimes. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House for their wonderful care. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper as of March 14, 2020, a Private Family Service will be held at Powles Staton Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice (1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144). Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Kluttz family. Online condolences may be made at

