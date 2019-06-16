Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Fleischaker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martin Fleischaker, 77, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. He was born June 25, 1941 in Savannah, GA to the late Jack Fleischaker and Eva Nathan Fleischaker. Martin graduated from Savannah State University and John Hopkins University. He retired as a school Psychologist for the Rowan Salisbury School System. He had a passion for working as an educator and child advocate and devoted 42 years of his life to helping others. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church where he was a substitute Sunday school teacher. In his spare time he loved gardening, playing the piano and guitar, and cooking for his family. Martin also enjoyed reading, poetry and was a published Author. In addition to his parents, Martin was preceded in death by his twin brother, Carl Fleischaker. Martin is survived by his wife, Maria Fleischaker; children, Samantha, Michael, Thomas, Natasha and Lara; 4 grandchildren; brother, Howard Fleischaker; and sister, Carol Cohen. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. “The eternal God is your refuge, and his everlasting arms are under you” - Deuteronomy 33:27 Carolina Cremation is assisting the Fleischaker family. Online condolences may be made at

