Mr. Martin Glenn Richardson, 88, of Kannapolis passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am Thursday, May 30, 2019, at North Kannapolis United Methodist Church. Rev. Ron Hartman will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 pm Wednesday at Lady's Funeral Home. Mr. Richardson was born July 28, 1930 in Kannapolis. He was a son of the late Luther Thomas Richardson and Mary Lula Deese Richardson. He was a member of North Kannapolis United Methodist Church and was a veteran of the US Army during the Korean War and served in Germany. He was a member of American Legion Post #115 in Kannapolis for over 50 years and was the Past Commander. He was also a member and Past President of the YMCA Grimes Club. He was a former Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 96 at North Kannapolis United Methodist Church and a member of the Order of the Arrow. He loved woodworking. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Thurmon Richardson, Junior Richardson and Johnnie Richardson; and two sisters, Lois Richardson and Doris Henderson. Mr. Richardson is survived by his wife, Ruby Weddington Richardson; son, Dale Richardson and wife Kathy of Winston-Salem; daughter, Glenna Baker and husband Ken of Kannapolis; brother, Aundra Richardson of Kannapolis; three grandsons, Kyle Baker, Garrett Richardson and Colby Richardson; granddaughter, Kenzie Morrison; four great granddaughters, Bella Morrison, Alexis Baker, Lillian Cross and Emma Dobbins; four great grandsons, Brandon Baker, Everett Johnson, Caleb Allen and Aidenn Bethea. Memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Richardson.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 28, 2019