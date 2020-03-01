Martin J. Kimball, 65, of Faith, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home in Faith, NC. He was born June 2, 1954 in Syracuse, NY to the late Louis and Beverly Folger Kimball. Martin enjoyed golfing, fishing, and watching college basketball, especially Syracuse. In addition to his parents, Martin was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Leopold. Martin is survived by his son, Timothy Martin Kimball and wife Dena of Salisbury; daughter, Sandi Doreen Kimball of Salisbury; granddaughters, Kayla Kimball, Amber Vaughn, and Corissa Vaughn; grandsons, Hunter Kimball, and Dalton Vaughn; 3 great grandchildren; and brother, Mark Kimball and Sandee Pruett of Anna Maria Island, FL. The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Granite Quarry Legion Building 300 Legion St. Granite Quarry NC 28072. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Kimball family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 1, 2020